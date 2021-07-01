Opera becomes the first proper third-party browser for Chromebooks – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Opera has announced that it will be the first alternative browser optimized for use on Chromebooks.

Opera for Chromebooks comes with all the usual features that you would find in Opera on other platforms, including a built-in unlimited VPN, ad blocker, cookie dialog blocker, built-in messengers, crypto wallet, and themes.

The version of Opera for Chromebooks is based on the Android version of the app. However, unlike other browsers like Firefox that are also available on Chromebooks in their mobile form, Opera has been optimized to work properly within the desktop environment of Chromebooks, meaning proper support for trackpad and keyboard shortcuts. This should ensure that it feels like you are using a desktop browser and not a mobile browser on desktop.

Opera for Chromebooks is available to download for free on the Google Play Store.

