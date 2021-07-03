Home Business OPEC will increase output to keep oil prices affordable -NNPC chief – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
Business

OPEC will increase output to keep oil prices affordable -NNPC chief – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
opec-will-increase-output-to-keep-oil-prices-affordable-nnpc-chief-–-hellenic-shipping-news-worldwide

OPEC will increase production to keep oil prices at a level customers can afford, Nigeria’s NNPC chief and national representative to OPEC Mele Kyari said.

“The only way to pull down the price is to increase the production, for you to increase the supply,” Kyari said during an interview on local news channel Arise TV. “And that is what is going to happen. OPEC is going to intervene.”

Oil prices have gained nearly 50% since January, with Brent crude trading at just under $75 per barrel on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is already returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July as part of a plan to gradually unwind last year’s record oil output curbs.

The group is meeting on Thursday, and sources have told Reuters it is discussing a further easing of output cuts, but had not yet decided on the exact volume to bring back.

Rising crude prices are a mixed blessing for Nigeria, which relies on oil for the bulk of its foreign exchange and roughly half its budget. But it is also paying costly gasoline subsidies that become more expensive as fuel prices rise.


Source: Reuters (Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Covaxin Phase 3 trial data out; gives an...

2021 VW ID.4 vs Ford Mustang Mach-E review...

Bitcoin mining just got way easier and lots...

Breaking: US Nonfarm Payrolls surge by 850,000 in...

NNPC, partners sign gas agreements, target $760m revenue...

Opec talks end in deadlock over raising oil...

Global Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) Services Market...

Global Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5 Market Current Trends Analysis with...

At least 19 missing as mudslide west of...

Bagram: Last US and Nato forces leave key...

Leave a Reply