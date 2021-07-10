OPEC + spats are likely to be resolved “early, not later”: Analysts – Eminetra.com

OPEC dispute

On November 29, 2017, the OPEC sign is displayed outside the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria. Akos Stiller | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Russia We are allegedly trying to negotiate a solution. Bernstein’s senior oil analyst, Neil Beverridge, said OPEC’s policies focus on managing supply to control prices. But the UAE believes peak oil demand is “looking head-on at OPEC,” he said, and is considering pursuing market share rather than high energy prices. “Capital Connection” Thursday, and that’s why it wants to be given a higher quota.

$ 50 oil and $ 100 oil

Observers say two scenarios are possible if OPEC does not reach a new agreement. The first is price collapse. Beveridge said OPEC currently has a reserve capacity of nearly 6 million barrels. If countries decide to increase supply and gain market share, the downside could be “significant,” he said. “We can see that oil prices will certainly fall below $ 50 again … if so, pretty soon. [happens],” He said.

Why is it potentially ruining price competition? Stephen Schork Schork Group

The second scenario is one in which countries continue to produce oil according to previously agreed quotas. Oil prices will skyrocket, Probably as much as $ 100 per barrel. Demand exceeds supply. According to Schork, OPEC probably doesn’t want to rock the boat in either direction. “They are in a very good position at this point,” he said. “Why potentially ruin price competition?” On the other hand, it is not ideal for oil prices to be too high. “The higher we go, the more political winds will begin to be heard against them, especially here in the United States,” he added.

Schork said he believes the UAE will be allowed to increase production and the country will stick to their allocation. “They just want a bigger share of the OPEC awards,” he said. However, Bernstein’s Beverridge said there was a risk that other OPEC + members would want to raise production quotas. “It could lead to a complete elucidation of the OPEC agreement we have … and it certainly presents a very serious downside. [for] Price. “