OPEC Plus agrees to increase oil production, ending conflict with UAE – Eminetra.com

Major oil producers reached an agreement on Sunday to increase production. United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Earlier this month, the dispute that was blocking the agreement was resolved.

The agreement paved the way for OPEC Plus to begin pumping more oil, as the group is known. This could help ease the potential pressure on supply as the global economy continues to prepare after the pandemic blockade.

Under the agreement, OPEC Plus will increase monthly production of 400,000 barrels indefinitely from August.

With this arrangement, Emirates will be able to get most of the production quota increase it was looking for, but not until April next year. Other countries, including Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Russia, will also be allowed to raise production limits, according to an OPEC statement.