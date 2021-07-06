’Femi Asu with agency report Published 6 July 2021

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have not agreed on any oil production deal as they called off oil output talks on Monday after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output cuts.

Reuters reported that Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, had called for ‘compromise and rationality’ to secure a deal after two days of failed discussions last week.

But four OPEC+ sources were quoted as saying that there had been no progress.

OPEC’s Secretary-General, Mohammad Barkindo, said in a statement on Monday that the meeting had been cancelled, without a date for the next one being agreed.

Some OPEC+ sources said there would be no oil output increase in August, while others said a new meeting would take place in the coming days and they believed there would be a boost in August.

Oil prices are at the highest since 2018 and have already prompted concerns that inflation could derail a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPEC+ agreed record output cuts of almost 10 million barrels per day last year, about 10 per cent of world output, as the pandemic hit.

The curbs have been gradually relaxed and now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.

The UAE, sources said, on Friday accepted a proposal from Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members to raise output in stages by about two million bpd from August to December but rejected extending remaining cuts to the end of 2022 from a current end date of April without adjusting its current baseline production.

The UAE is upset about the low baseline from which its production cuts are calculated and wants it raised.

Abu Dhabi has invested billions of dollars to increase its production capacity and says its baseline was set too low when OPEC+ originally forged their pact.

On Monday, OPEC+ sources said the UAE’s position was unchanged. They said a ministerial panel chaired by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, needed more time to discuss the issue.

The UAE had said it was not alone in seeking a higher baseline as others, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait and Nigeria, had requested and received new ones since the deal was first agreed last year.

