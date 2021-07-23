OPEC estimates increase in oil demand – Prensa Latina

Vienna, Jul 15 (Prensa Latina) The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) estimated today that the demand for crude oil will increase 4.8 percent in the second half of this year, and will continue to rise in 2022.

It added that by 2022 the year-on-year increase will be 3.4 percent to over 100 million barrels per day (mbd).

OPEC’s monthly report, issued in Vienna, means that the basis of such augury is in the good expectations of world economic growth, and the achievements to contain Covid-19.

This cartel carried out 120 percent of the oil cut agreement in June, despite increasing production by 590,000 barrels per day (b/d), the document reflects.

Total oil production of the 13 OPEC countries averaged 26.03 million b/d in June.

Under the agreement, OPEC was to reduce crude oil pumping by 4.01 million b/d in June, and ultimately cut it by 4.81 million b/d, meeting its commitments.

Oil prices declined on Thursday, extending losses as investors braced for an increase in supply.

This expectation appeared after major OPEC producers reached an agreement, and following a rise in U.S. fuel inventories.

