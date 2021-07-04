OPEC+ countries remain deadlocked on oil production boost – Capital.com

OPEC+ countries failed to reach a deal on increased global oil production on Friday.

The 13-member group of Oil Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies will resume a videoconference on Monday with the hope of easing global supply constraints and inflationary price pressures. The delay will allow time for backroom talks after an impasse stalled an agreement originally expected on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) scuttled a plan to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day (b/d) between August and December to meet rising demand after top OPEC+ producers Saudi Arabia and Russia voiced support for it. The proposed production increase was down from the 500,000 b/d earlier discussed during the OPEC+ meeting in May.

The UAE wants to boost its production substantially as OPEC+ grapples with ways to boost output following sharp cuts in 2020 due to the pandemic. But other OPEC+ countries are concerned about potential economic hiccups and effects of COVID-19 variants between now and 2022.

The impasse had a marginal effect on oil prices as Brent Crude fell 0.67% to US$75.33 and West Texas Intermediate was down 0.77% at US$74.65.

Read More: Oil prices dip after OPEC delays output decision

Ready to get started? Capital.com Download

Capital Com is an execution-only service provider. The material provided on this website is for information purposes only and should not be understood as an investment advice. Any opinion that may be provided on this page does not constitute a recommendation by Capital Com or its agents. We do not make any representations or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the information that is provided on this page. If you rely on the information on this page then you do so entirely on your own risk.