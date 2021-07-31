The 28-member think tank committee, comprising prominent individuals from the South-West geo-political zone set up by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi.

The group visited the palace on Friday.

Our correspondent gathered that the think-tank was constituted by the Ooni to serve as his advisers and companions in moving forward the institutionalisation of the ancient Oodua stool.

The think-tank headed by Mr. Akin Osuntokun, during the visit to the Alaafin, are seeking the support of the monarch for the actualisation of the group’s mandate.

The monarch, however, did not attend to the delegation.

The delegation which includes Osuntokun, Dr. Doyin Okupe, Mr. Muyiwa Ige and other members waited at the palace for about three hours.

It was learnt that the first-class monarch complained that some members of the group had been critical of the present administration of President Muhamadu Buhari.

Sources further disclosed that the Alaafin complained that some members of the Ooni Caucus have been relentless critics of Buhari.

It was also gathered that some of the members are loyalists of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the more reason the monarch refused to receive the delegation.

A member of the committee while speaking on the development, noted that it was true that Oba Adeyemi did not attend the group on Friday.

He said, “It is not particularly about anybody. He is complaining that the group consists of notorious critics of the Buhari government.”

