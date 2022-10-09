Ooni of Ife To Marry Two More Wives Before 48th Birthday In October

Before turning 48 in October, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, plans to wed two additional women.

Remember that the Ooni was married to Adebukola Bombata before assuming the throne. The couple got married in 2008, however the union broke up in 2015.

The Ooni wed Edo-born Zainab-Otiti Obanor in 2016, shortly after his coronation, but their marriage only lasted for 17 months until they called it quits.

The Osun monarch wed Prophetess Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi Silekunola in 2018. The union resulted in the birth of a son before the couple announced their divorce in December 2021.

The new wedding festivities will take place a few weeks after his fourth marriage to Olori Mariam Anako, a queen from Ebira in Kogi state, and after his engagement to Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa Ogunwusi in Magodo, Lagos.

The Osun monarch will wed Tobi Phillips and Ashley Adegoke in October.

Tobi Phillips, a former beauty queen who graduated from the University of Lagos with a degree in marine science, was initially predicted to succeed Oloori Zainab Wuraola when her marriage to the Ooni fell apart in 2017.

Having earned a Masters in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich, Queen Ashley is reputed to be from the Lafogido royal family.

According to media personality Kemi Ashefon, the chartered accountant already has a child with another man. She currently manages her enterprises in the United Kingdom together with the Ashley Adegoke Foundation, an NGO that supports widows and underprivileged children.

Late Jacob Adebiyi Adegoke, Prince of the Source was her father.

Here are further images of the new Queens and a wedding invitation.

