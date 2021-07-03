Home News Africa Oodua Nation: Stray Bullet kills Teenager In Ojota
Oodua Nation: Stray Bullet kills Teenager In Ojota

The body of a 14-year-old girl suspected to have been hit by a stray bullet has been found at the Ojota area of Lagos.

Agitators of the Oodua Nation were earlier dispersed by the officers of the Police Command with teargas and water cannon, but it is not clear who fired the gunshot that eventually killed the girl.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state Police Command has denied reports that the 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a stray bullet.

The Command described the report as a calculated attempt to create confusion and fears in the minds of the good people of Lagos State and the country at large.

It added that its officers did not fire any live ammunition at the venue of rally.

