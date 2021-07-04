oodua-nation:-police-parade-49-suspects-arrested-in-lagos-rally

The Lagos State Police Command has paraded 49 suspects arrested during the Saturday Oduduwa Republic rally which took place at the Gani Fawehimi Freedom park in the state.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters said they were arrested for going against the order which banned such demonstration in the state.

Recall that the Commissioner was at the protest ground on Saturday where he addressed newsmen saying that Nigerians have a right to peaceful protest.

He had said the operatives were on ground to ensure the protest was not hijacked by hoodlums who would want to use the privilege to cause mayhem in the state.

But shortly after the commencement of the rally, the operatives shot sporadically to disperse the protesters.

Speaking on Sunday, the Commissioner said the command had earlier warned the secession agitators to steer clear of such rally.

According to him, “The press briefing is on what happened yesterday during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally. The Lagos State Government and the police command kicked against any rally of any kind in the state due to the unfavourable intelligence gathered about the rally.

“We advised the demonstrators to steer clear of Lagos State due to the fact that it could not afford another loss that was incurred during the #Endsars.

“Yesterday, some people came to foment trouble in the state during the rally and the command arrested 49 suspects during the rally. The suspects would be handed to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation and prosecution”, he stated.