OnlyFans model, Courtney Chenney charged with murdering Nigerian-American boyfriend, Christian Obumseli at their Miami apartment

A 25-year-old OnlyFans and Instagram model, Courtney Clenney is facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami high-rise back in April.

Clenney who got apprehended in Hawaii on Wednesday August 10, is currently awaiting extradition to Florida, where she’ll face a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing 27-year-old Christian Obumseli in April.

The model who has 2 million followers on Instagram, allegedly stabbed Obumseil in the chest on April 3 following a fight at their luxury apartment building in Miami’s ritzy Edgewater neighborhood.

A video obtained by TMZ at the time showed a woman covered in blood and surrounded by police officers in the building.

It was also gathered that the model had been at a rehab facility in Hawaii for substance abuse and post traumatic disorder when she was picked up by police, her attorney said.

Her defense attorney, Frank Prieto told Miami Herald;

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales are expected to announce the charges at a news conference Thursday afternoon, August 11.

Friends said Obumseli and Clenney had moved into a unit in the luxury building after moving to South Florida from Texas in the past couple years.

In a statement shortly after Obumseli’s killing, Prieto said the two had a “tumultuous relationship” and that Clenney was a “victim of physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Obumseli.”

The attorney claimed that Clenney acted in self-defense when Obumseil attacked her after stalking her for several weeks. According to him, the Instagram star was forced to stab Obumseli after he grabbed her by the throat.

According to the Herald, the pair had been living together for a few months at the apartment building, where staff noted multiple domestic incidents and even tried to evict them.

Lawyer Larry Handfield, who represents Obumseli’s family, pushed police to reopen the investigation. He said that cops visited the couple on at least four occasions for domestic calls and noted Obumseli was never taken into custody or charged.

Handfield also emphasized that Clenney wasn’t taken into custody despite allegedly having an open warrant for a 2015 public intoxication case from California. Clenney also was reportedly due in a Texas court on a 2020 DUI charge at the time of the killing.

The model claimed to be suicidal after the killing of Obumseli and spent time in a mental institution, officials said.