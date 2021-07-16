Home News Africa Only 50.3 percent of polling units covered by 2G/3G network, says NCC – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

Only 50.3 percent of polling units covered by 2G/3G network, says NCC – The Nation Newspaper

By Tony Akokwe and Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has said only 50.3 percent of the 19,0000 polling units across the Federation are covered by 2G and 3G networks.

Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the Commission, Ubale Maska, disclosed this on the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday

He said this was based on network coverage analysis conducted in 2018.

He said the remaining 49.7 percent was without network coverage.

He also said only 3G network can adequately transmit the results.

He also said it was possible to capture data offline where there is no network.

He also said there is a possibility that the system can be hacked.

“No system is safe from hacking. The election is the United States in 2016 there is widespread belief that it was hacked by the Russians,” he said.

