Only 5 movies have ever hit $2 billion at the box office — here they all are

A sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, "Avatar," is in theaters this December. Can it perform as well?

Only five movies have ever crossed $2 billion at the box office, without adjusting for inflation.

Using Box Office Mojo, Insider compiled the only films to cross the threshold.

“Avatar,” which is getting a long-awaited sequel in December, is still the highest-grossing movie.

5. “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

Thanos’ shocking triumph over the Avengers was a gripping moment for fans.Marvel

Worldwide gross: $2,048,359,754

The traumatic cliffhanger at the end of “Infinity War” was a must-see, movie-going moment for fans. No one was expecting the film to end on such a grim note with Thanos (Josh Brolin) not only defeating the Avengers, but snapping away half of all life from existence.

When the film debuted, it set a new record for the biggest worldwide opening weekend with $640.9 million.

It crossed $1 billion in just 11 days.

In 48 days, the film crossed $2 billion worldwide.

4. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill all returned for “The Force Awakens.”Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Worldwide gross: $2,069,521,700

Disney’s return to a galaxy far, far away intrigued both old and new fans as it brought back original cast members and teamed them up with a new roster of characters.

At the time, “The Force Awakens” set a record for the biggest opening weekend ($247.9 million) and was previously the fastest film to pass $1 billion worldwide, in 12 days.

3. “Titanic” (1997)

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in the tragic love story.Courtesy of Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox

Worldwide gross: $2,201,647,264

The James Cameron-directed film was the first movie to gross more than $1 billion worldwide.

At the time, it was the most expensive movie made. The film finally crossed $2 billion during its rerelease in 3D in 2012.

2. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in “Avengers: Endgame.”Marvel Studios

Worldwide gross: $2,797,501,328

Fans needed to know if the remaining Avengers could rise up, defeat Thanos, and reverse the effects of the end of “Infinity War.” They came out in droves as the film shattered box-office records, grossing over $1.2 billion worldwide opening weekend, nearly double that of the opening weekend for “Infinity War.”

It only took “Endgame” 11 days to cross $2 billion. That’s the same amount of time it took “Infinity War” to cross its first billion.

1. “Avatar” (2009)

Director James Cameron first started working on “Avatar” in 1994.20th Century Fox

Worldwide gross: $2,879,059,572

At the time, “Avatar,” following the 10-foot-tall Na’vi on their home of Pandora, became the fastest film to cross $1 billion, doing so in 19 days. It eventually crossed $2 billion in 47 days.

Its long-awaited sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is in theaters in December.

