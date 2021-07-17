OnePlus shares weird drawing of Nord 2, confirms leaked renders were correct – Android Authority

TL;DR An official OnePlus Instagram account shared an illustration that depicts a OnePlus Nord 2.

The drawing confirms that the leaked renders we’ve previously seen accurately reflected the device’s design.

OnePlus alludes to the illustration being related to the launch video for the phone.

For the launch event of the OnePlus Nord CE, the company took a unique approach. The launch video had a semblance of a plot, with the video’s presenter getting captured and interrogated in a sometimes-funny but mostly-awkward scene.

It appears the company is going to try something like this again for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2. Today, on the Nord Instagram account, the company shared the image below. It appears to show a Nord 2 surrounded by what we can only assume are characters in what OnePlus calls, “OnePlus Nord: Part Deux, a riveting blockbuster product launch.”

Here’s the full-size image:

Regardless of whatever this illustration is supposed to mean, it does appear to confirm the rear design of the Nord 2. Incidentally, the design matches the previously leaked renders from reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.

We’ll need to wait until July 22 to see what the other, uhhh…stuff in this illustration means. For now, though, we can close out the week by knowing the OnePlus Nord 2 is going to basically be a watered-down OnePlus 9R, which was itself a watered-down version of the OnePlus 9.