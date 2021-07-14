OnePlus says the base OnePlus 9 Pro actually won’t be sold in the US – The Verge

The OnePlus 9 Pro went on sale on April 2nd, but to date, the $969 base model, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, hasn’t been available to actually buy in North America. The company had told Android Police on April 3rd that the base version was still on the way, but now, according to a new statement given to Android Police, it actually won’t make its way to the US or Canada due to “unforeseen supply constraints.”

Here’s the full statement, from Android Police:

“The OnePlus 9 Pro 8×128 GB variant was originally set to be sold in North America for $969. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen supply constraints specific to North American devices, we recently concluded it is no longer possible to bring this configuration to the United States and Canada. In North America we are prioritizing the 12×256 GB version to ensure our users have access to the highest spec device.”

This decision means that that the only OnePlus 9 Pro model available for US and Canadian consumers is the more expensive $1,069 version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But if you’re looking for a more affordable OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 9 is still a good option, according to my colleague Allison Johnson’s review. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the 9 Pro, it starts at $729, making it $340 cheaper.