OnePlus rolls out Oxygen OS Open Beta 12 for OnePlus 8 series – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

A new update is now rolling out if you participate in the Oxygen OS Beta program on either the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro. Although Android 11 rolled out to these devices late last year, the Beta channel lets users try new features before they arrive to the public release channel for the purpose of identifying any possible bugs.

This is the 12th Oxygen OS Open Beta build for the OnePlus 8 duo and it arrives with Google’s July security patch. The changelog mentions mostly bug fixes, and the update will also install the OnePlus Store app. Some may consider this bloatware but know that it can easily be uninstalled.



Source: OnePlus Forum

Those already on the last build of Oxygen OS Beta using either the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro should be seeing the OTA notification to pull the new update. It weighs in at around 139 MB and can be accessed through Settings > System > System Update.

Source • Via