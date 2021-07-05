‘OnePlus Pad’ trademark teases first OnePlus Android tablet ahead of Oppo, Realme launches – 9to5Google

As OnePlus continues to expand to more and more devices, a new trademark hints at what might be next. It seems that the brand is now working on its own tablet, possibly called the “OnePlus Pad.”

A trademark passed through the European IPO office recently, which reveals the name for the first time. The listing, which you can view in full on the EUIPO’s website here, was first highlighted in a PDF that’s since been shared widely. The trademark was originally filed in January of this year but only now showed up publicly in this database.

The trademark for the name “OnePlus Pad” might not tell us much about what’s being developed, but it’s hard to imagine it’s anything but an Android tablet under the OnePlus brand. Helping the case is a note on the listing that explains it is a trademark for “goods and services” including “data processing apparatus; computer memory devices… tablet computers.”

This would be a first for OnePlus, of course, and wouldn’t be entirely surprising as the tablet market continues to grow while only being serviced by Samsung and Apple. Adding fuel to the fire, too, are rumors of other BBK Electronics brands doing the same thing. Oppo, the parent brand to OnePlus, has seen rumors going around for a few months now that a tablet could debut this year. Realme also explicitly confirmed it would debut a tablet just last month.

