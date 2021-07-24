OnePlus Nord 2 gets its first update – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The OnePlus Nord 2 finally became fully official yesterday, and today the Chinese company is already issuing an update for it.

This is the first ever update for the Nord 2, and in all likelihood will be waiting for you to download (285MB) and install once you take your device out of the box.

The build is labeled OxygenOS 11.3 A.05, and if you’re acquainted with OxygenOS update nomenclature you’ll find that odd. The explanation for the new naming system is that this phone is the first one where OxygenOS is based on ColorOS, and the letter/number build system is very similar to Oppo’s.

The new version optimizes the auto brightness algorithm and the experience of fingerprint unlocking, improves overall system stability, fixes a Wi-Fi connection failure on the initial setup wizard, improves the performance and stability of network transfers, and enhances the performance of the camera app.

Speaking of the camera, you also get a new Ultra Resolution mode, and the AI Beautification feature is optimized to automatically retouch photos based on your skin color and preferences.

The update is currently hitting the units that are destined for the European market, and will probably go global soon. At this point we’d caution about such rollouts being staged, but this phone isn’t even on sale yet – it will be out on July 28.

