OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s design confirmed in latest teaser – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s renders that leaked last month revealed the smartphone’s design, which is now officially confirmed by the phone maker as it posted a teaser of the Nord 2 5G on its social media accounts.

The image shows us the Nord 2 5G’s rear side, which is similar to the OnePlus 9’s. It has a OnePlus logo, and a camera island in the top-left corner housing three cameras, with the primary already confirmed to use a 50MP Sony IMX7666 sensor with OIS.

The poster doesn’t show us the Nord 2 5G’s front side, but from previous leaks, we know it will pack a screen with a Bioreports News hole display. OnePlus has confirmed this is a 6.43″ 90Hz AMOLED panel which is HDR10+ certified. The company didn’t reveal the resolution, though, but it’s safe to say we are looking at a FullHD+ screen.



OnePlus Nord 2 5G leaked render

Other Nord 2 5G features confirmed by OnePlus include a custom-developed Dimensity 1200 SoC called Dimensity 1200-AI and Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus has also promised two major Android updates and three years of security updates for the Nord 2 5G.

We may see OnePlus reveal a few more features of the Nord 2 5G in the days leading to the official unveiling on July 22.

