OnePlus merges OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS; promises 3 years of Android updates – Devdiscourse

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzen | Updated: 03-07-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 08:08 IST

Last month, OnePlus announces its deeper integration with Oppo. Now, the company is integrating OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS to improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across its portfolio.

In a post on the community forums, OnePlus said, “After a lot of evaluation and discussion, we’ve come up with a solid plan to best leverage our shared resources with OPPO. In order to improve efficiency and standardize the software experience across our portfolio, we’re working on integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS.”

“This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it’s happening behind the scenes. We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience,” it added.

The company noted that OxygenOS will remain the OS for global OnePlus users, but now built on a more stable and stronger platform.

With this change, OnePlus has announced an improved software maintenance schedule for its smartphones: