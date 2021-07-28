OnePlus Buds Pro Vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Features & Specs Compared – Screen Rant

The OnePlus Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro have many of the same features at close price tags. Which is the best buy? Here’s what you should know.

In the market for ‘Pro’ earbuds and can’t decide between the OnePlus Buds Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro? For Android users looking for a pair of high-quality wireless earbuds, this is a decision many people are bound to be faced with. Both OnePlus and Samsung have a lot to offer with their respective buds, making the decision of which to buy a daunting challenge.

Samsung has been trying its hand at wireless earbuds for quite some time. The company first entered the market in 2016 with the Gear IconX, and since then, it’s released countless new models to try and perfect its formula. The Galaxy Buds Pro debuted in January 2021 as Samsung’s most capable wireless earbuds to date, and in the months following their release, they’ve done an excellent job living up to that. By comparison, OnePlus has only been in the true wireless niche since July 2020. Its first release with the OnePlus Buds was fine, but with the OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus seems to have really found its stride.

Taking a look at the OnePlus Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro, the design is pretty different between the two. OnePlus clearly took a lot of inspiration from Apple with its earbuds, favoring a stem design and simple white and black color options. The Galaxy Buds Pro ditch the stem for a much more compact shape, and are available in either black, silver, or violet. Elsewhere, the hardware between the two is pretty similar. The OnePlus Buds Pro have an IP55 dust/water-resistance rating, the Galaxy Buds Pro are backed by an IPX7 one, and both feature touch gestures for on-ear playback controls. The charging cases also have a lot in common, with OnePlus and Samsung each offering USB-C wired charging and Qi wireless support.

OnePlus Buds Pro Vs. Galaxy Buds Pro Sound, ANC, And More

Similarities between the OnePlus Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Pro carry over to other aspects of the earbuds. Both are equipped with 11mm drivers for high-quality audio, in addition to Dolby Atmos (with supported content). Both earbuds also tout active noise cancellation to block surrounding background sounds, but only the Galaxy Buds Pro pair that with a transparency mode to have the reverse effect — increasing the sound of the environment to make it sound like someone isn’t wearing earbuds at all. That’s not a deal-breaker in OnePlus’s cases, but it is an edge Samsung’s earbuds have. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds Pro can switch between ANC and its transparency mode automatically. If someone has ANC enabled but then starts talking, transparency mode is switched on so that person can hear their conversation.

In regards to battery life, this is where the OnePlus Buds Pro come out ahead. With ANC disabled, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can last for up to 28 hours including the charging case. The OnePlus Buds Pro crank that number up to 38 hours, and after a quick 10-minute charge when placed in the case and plugged in with the USB-C cable, an additional 10 hours of use is added to the earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Pro also support Google Fast Pair for seamless connecting with most modern Android devices, where the Galaxy Buds Pro only have automatic pairing when used with another Samsung device.

Last but certainly not least, there’s the price. The OnePlus Buds Pro go on sale in September for $149. The Galaxy Buds Pro have a retail price of $199, but they can often be found on sale for $169 or less. Given how similar in cost the earbuds are, deciding which to buy comes down to what someone values the most in their wireless earbuds. For the person that wants the longest battery life and incredibly fast charging, the OnePlus Buds Pro pack a big Bioreports News. By comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro deliver a more compact design, smarter ANC, a transparency mode, and stronger water resistance. Some people may not think those things are worth an extra $50, but especially when the Galaxy Buds Pro are discounted, they’re arguably the better purchase of the two.

