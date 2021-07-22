OnePlus Buds Pro announced, coming September 1st for $150 – The Verge

OnePlus today announced its third set of true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro. Dubbed as the company’s “most advanced listening device” yet, the new earbuds are debuting alongside the Nord 2 smartphone. They go on sale in the US and Canada on September 1st for $149.99 and come in either white or matte black.

The shape of the earbuds is rather AirPods Pro-esque, though OnePlus has gone with a shiny chrome stem that looks quite eye-catching. After last year’s awkward situation at the US border, the company has good reason to go for a more visually distinct design.

Image: OnePlus

The OnePlus Buds Pro feature what the company describes as “smart adaptive noise cancellation,” which means they’ll automatically adjust how much NC is applied based on your environment. “Each earbud features a three-mic setup that actively filters out noise levels of up to 40dB as needed in order to deliver a much more comfortable and tailored listening experience, as opposed to conventional ANC systems with fixed levels of noise cancellation,” the company wrote in its press release. The earbuds also support Dolby Atmos audio.

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus is pointing to endurance as another strength, with the OnePlus Buds Pro able to stretch to a total of 38 hours of listening time when you include case recharges. On a single charge, you’ll get five hours with ANC enabled and seven hours with it off. Those are both more average numbers that are in line with the competition.

The company’s Warp Charge wired charging is supported; a 10-minute recharge is supposedly good for 10 hours of listening, and you can also juice them up on any Qi wireless charger. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 and carry over the low-latency gaming mode from the company’s previous buds.