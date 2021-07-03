OnePlus 9T with ColorOS 11, 108MP Hasselblad quad cameras may arrive in Q3 – gizmochina

OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus 9T flagship. Recently, a leaker claimed that the company will not be launching the OnePlus 9T Pro alongside the 9T handset. Fresh information shared by another tipster reveals that the OnePlus 9T may ship with ColorOS 11.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 9T 5G will be launching in Q3 and it will be running on ColorOS 11. He added that the phone will be sporting a 108-megapixel Hasselblad quad-camera system. He also claimed that there will not be a Pro model for the 9T. While the OP9T may arrive with ColorOS 11 in China, it is not clear whether the global edition will also feature the OPPO’s custom skin. Hence, it is advised to digest the new leak with a pinch of salt.

A recent leak claimed that the OnePlus 9T will be sporting an LTPO Samsung E4 flexible AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 888+ chip that offers faster clocking speeds than the Snapdragon 888. It was also revealed that the SD888+ will be used by brands like ROG (ASUS), Honor, Motorola, Vivo, and Xiaomi in the future. Since OnePlus was not mentioned, it is likely that it will settle for the Snapdragon 888 SoC for the 9T.

OnePlus 8T

Last year, the OnePlus 8T was announced in October. Now that the OnePlus 9T is expected to launch in Q3, the company might announce it in September. The OnePlus Nord 2 is also expected to launch in Q3. In fact, it is speculated to launch as early as this month.

Reports have revealed that it will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system. The Nord 2 is also expected to arrive with Dimensity 1200 chip, up to 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage, OxygenOS 11, and a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging.

