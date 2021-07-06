Home Technology OnePlus 9’s price drops to a very tempting level in new deal – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
If you don’t need all the bells and whistles of its Pro sibling, the OnePlus 9 is a perfectly capable top of the line smartphone for 2021, and today it’s cheaper than it’s ever been since launch. So if you’ve been eyeing it but putting off the purchase because of the high recommended retail price, maybe this is your time to act.

The OnePlus 9 is now being offered for $649.99 by Amazon and B&H in the iteration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is obviously for an unlocked unit, but if you buy one from Best Buy and activate it today on Verizon, the price drops to an insane $549.99, whereas if you activate it on AT&T you’ll pay $599.99. Best Buy also has the $649.99 price, but only if you want to activate the phone later.

It’s unclear how long this offer will last, so if it’s enticing enough for you, make sure you take advantage of it as soon as possible so you don’t get left out. If you’re interested in finding out more about the OnePlus 9, don’t miss our in-depth review of the phone.

To recap the basic specs, the OnePlus 9 comes with a 6.55″ 1080×2400 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED touchscreen, the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a triple rear camera system (48 MP main, 50 MP ultrawide, 2 MP monochrome), a 16 MP selfie snapper, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging (zero to 100 in about half an hour). It runs Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.

