Back in June, OnePlus launched one of its most affordable 5G phones yet, a stripped-down version of its best-selling OnePlus Nord. It’s called the Nord CE or “core edition,” presumably because it’s focused on the original’s “core” features (plus a few more), and aims to elevate your day-to-day experience. The device costs £299 (about $420 or AU$ 550) and represents the Chinese company’s lowest priced 5G offerings this year, if not ever. That raises an obvious question: What compromises were made to drive down the cost, and therefore the starting price of the One Plus Nord CE? And how does it compare to one of OnePlus’ highest-end launches this year, the OnePlus 9?

The Nord CE has a slew of premium features considering its price, including 5G, an AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate, and a large battery. But the premise of the Core Edition is to do away with the “extra” features. One way OnePlus saved on costs for the Nord CE was by compromising on the processor. Under the hood, there’s a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is a step down the range from last year’s OG OnePlus Nord that used a Snapdragon 765G chipset. 

It’s not often that a next-generation phone uses lower-spec hardware than its predecessor, but it’s clearly the main area OnePlus has tried to shave off some money in order to keep the asking price down. The OnePlus 9, the base model of the company’s two-member flagship lineup, uses a corresponding “flagship” chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 888.

OnePlus also decided to use lower-costs build materials to drive down the asking price. The Nord CE, unlike the fancy OnePlus 9, has a back made of plastic instead of glass, and also relies on a plastic frame. In addition, it lacks an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

So although this budget-friendly phone can’t stack up against the fanciest phones available, it does hold its own among the parade of low-cost handsets. To learn more about the differences and similarities of the OnePlus Nord line and the flagship OnePlus 9, take a look at our specs chart below. 

One Plus Nord CE vs. OnePlus 9 vs. Nord vs. Nord 10 5G



 OnePlus Nord CE OnePlus 9 OnePlus Nord OnePlus Nord N10 5G
Display size, resolution, refresh rate 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED; 2,400×1,080 pixels 6.55-inches AMOLED, 2,400×1,080 pixels 6.44-inch AMOLED; 2,400×1,080 pixels 6.49-inch LCD; 2,400×1,080 pixels
Pixel density 410 ppi 402 ppi 408ppi 405ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.26×2.89×0.31 inches 6.2×2.9×0.34 inches 6.23×2.88×0.32 inches 6.4×2.94×0.35 inches
Dimensions (Millimeters) 159.2×73.5×7.9 mm 160×74.2×8.7 mm 158.3×73.3×8.2mm 163×74.7×8.95 mm
Weight ( Ounces; Grams) 5.99 oz; 170 g 6.77 oz; 192 g 6.49 oz; 184g 6.7 oz; 190g
Mobile Software Android 11 Android 11 Android 10 Android 10
Camera 64-megapixel (wide), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (monochrome) 48-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (monochrome) 48-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 2-megapixel (macro), 5-megapixel (depth-sensing) 64-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (macro), 2-megapixel (monochrome)
Front camera 16-megapixel 16-megapixel 32-megapixel, 8-megapixel (wide-angle) 16-megapixel
Video 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
Storage 128, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB
RAM 8, 12GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB 6GB
Fingerprint reader No No No Up to 512GB
Battery 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,115 mAh 4,300 mAh
Price In-display In-display In-screen Back
Connector USB-C USB-C

 USB-C USB-C
Headphone Jack Yes No No Yes
Special features 5G-enabled, 30W fast charging, 90Hz display 5G-enabled, 65W fast charging, 120Hz display 5G-enabled, 90Hz refresh rate, 30W fast-charging 5G enabled, 90Hz display, Warp Charge
Price (USD) $420 (converted from UK price) $730 (converted from UK price) $520 (converted from UK price)  $430 (converted from UK price)
Price (GBP) £299 £629 £379 £329
Price (AUD) AU$550 (converted from UK price) AU$ 550 (converted from UK price) AU$ 690 converted from UK price)  AU$600 converted from UK price)
