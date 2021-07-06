

Back in June, OnePlus launched one of its most affordable 5G phones yet, a stripped-down version of its best-selling OnePlus Nord. It’s called the Nord CE or “core edition,” presumably because it’s focused on the original’s “core” features (plus a few more), and aims to elevate your day-to-day experience. The device costs £299 (about $420 or AU$ 550) and represents the Chinese company’s lowest priced 5G offerings this year, if not ever. That raises an obvious question: What compromises were made to drive down the cost, and therefore the starting price of the One Plus Nord CE? And how does it compare to one of OnePlus’ highest-end launches this year, the OnePlus 9?

The Nord CE has a slew of premium features considering its price, including 5G, an AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate, and a large battery. But the premise of the Core Edition is to do away with the “extra” features. One way OnePlus saved on costs for the Nord CE was by compromising on the processor. Under the hood, there’s a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is a step down the range from last year’s OG OnePlus Nord that used a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

It’s not often that a next-generation phone uses lower-spec hardware than its predecessor, but it’s clearly the main area OnePlus has tried to shave off some money in order to keep the asking price down. The OnePlus 9, the base model of the company’s two-member flagship lineup, uses a corresponding “flagship” chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 888.

OnePlus also decided to use lower-costs build materials to drive down the asking price. The Nord CE, unlike the fancy OnePlus 9, has a back made of plastic instead of glass, and also relies on a plastic frame. In addition, it lacks an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

So although this budget-friendly phone can’t stack up against the fanciest phones available, it does hold its own among the parade of low-cost handsets. To learn more about the differences and similarities of the OnePlus Nord line and the flagship OnePlus 9, take a look at our specs chart below.