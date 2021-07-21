OnePlus 6, 6T receive OxygenOS 10.3.12 update with July 2021 security patches – gizmochina

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were the brand’s flagship smartphones of 2018. The handset currently runs OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10. They are eligible for Android 11 but have only received a single public beta build so far. Ahead of the stable release of OxygenOS 11, the devices are now receiving a new maintenance update.

OnePlus 6

According to an official announcement post on OnePlus Community, the brand has started seeding a new system update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. This update arrives as OxygenOS 10.3.12.

As per the official changelog, the latest software update bumps up the security patch to July 2021. Apart from that, the new update improves system stability and fixes some known issues.

Like any other OTA software update, the OxygenOS 10.3.12 for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePus 6T is being rolled out in a staged manner worldwide. Therefore, it may take some time to reach every unit.

That said, the upcoming Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable build should be the last major system update for these phones. It’s not known when this software build will be rolled out.

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 Official Changelog

System Improved system stability Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.07 Fixed some known issues



RELATED :

Best Camera Smartphones of H1 2021: S21 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra, X60 Pro+, Find X3 Pro & Oneplus 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord N10 5G has reportedly started receiving its first & only upgrade to Android 11

New promotional video reiterates OnePlus is now a part of OPPO

OnePlus TV Y1, U1S series price in India hiked by up to ₹7,000

ALWAYS BE THE FIRST TO KNOW – FOLLOW US!