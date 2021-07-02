one-way-to-bet-on-upside-in-general-electric-ahead-of-earnings-this-month-–.

Optimism is building around General Electric’s stock.

Several research firms turned positive on the industrial play in recent weeks, with Citi reiterating its buy rating on Thursday and Goldman Sachs naming the stock a top idea on Tuesday.

GE now has 13 buy ratings, nine hold ratings and no sell ratings, according to FactSet.

Now that GE has broken through a key area of resistance, it does appear to be setting up for a leg higher, TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon told .’s “Trading Nation” on Thursday.

“Since the end of 2018, this $12.50-13 zone has kind of defined an area of interest and it looks to me that we’ve broken above it, now using it as support,” Gordon said.