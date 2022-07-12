one-shot-dead-in-kwara-community-land-dispute,-palace-destroy-in-odo-eku,-isin-lg-in-kwara-over-land-dispute

….. Iwo Community are importing mercenaries from Lagos, High Chief Raises Alarm

One person has been reportedly killed in Odo-Eku Community, Isin LG of Kwara state over an age long land dispute pending at the Supreme Court of Nigeria between two communities of Odo-Eku and Iwo community.

It was gather that the invasion claimed one person from Odo-Eku community from gunshot by the people of Iwo Community that invaded his house at about 11am of Monday, 11th July,2022.

The medium also gathered that the people of Iwo community have attacked the King’s Palace, Odo-Eku Community and destroyed lot of items.

Speaking with newsmen the

high Chief Asanlu of Odo-Eku Kingdom, Alihaji Wasiu Ajijola-Anabi stated that the hoodlums invaded the community and shot AbdublFatai Bamigboye to death inside his house.

The high Chief added that the land issue is already in the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also, Chief J.A Ogundele, the Sawo-Oloro of Odo-Eku Kingdom, urged the law enforcement agents to unravel and expose the few privilege people of Iwo Community fueling the crisis in the community.

Chief Ogundele also alleged that the mercenaries is been imported from Lagos and Ilorin by the people of Iwo community, He urged the Police and other security agents to call for reinforcement in order to prevent an unimaginable crisis in the two community.

“From investigation, Iwo town in Isin LG Kwara State is said to be at loggerhead with all her neighbouring Communities such as Owu-Isin, Oba, Pamo, Sabaja, Oke-Aba,Oduore amongst others. It is therefore imperative for the Kwara State Government to take a decisive action on such Community in order to prevent further breach of public peace in Isin LG of Kwara State.

“Kabiyesi, the Eleku of Odo-Eku Kingdom and the entire people of the Community hereby called on Inspector General of Police, Director General of the Department of State Security, Commandant General of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps to quickly steam the tide by preventing further bloodshed, breach of public peace and complete breakdown of law and order in Odo-Eku Community of Isin LG of Kwara State.” he stated.

The people of Odo-Eku Community in Isin LG Kwara State are saying “enough is enough”. He further stated.