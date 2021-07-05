One person injured on Adventureland ride has died – KCCI Des Moines

Adventureland Park officials confirmed Sunday night that one of the people injured Saturday on the Raging River has died.A total of four people were injured while they were on the water ride. Officials say one of the rafts flipped.Adventureland says the ride remains closed and the investigation is ongoing.Names of the victims have not been released.Adventureland officials released the following statement to KCCI:”Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one Guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of 7/3/21. This investigation is ongoing and the ride remains closed. Adventureland is working closely with both the State and local authorities, and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”PreviouslyAdventureland officials said six people were on the raft. Three people were transported to local hospitals in critical condition and one person was hospitalized in noncritical condition.The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Multiple emergency crews from surrounding areas were called to the scene.The ride is located at a remote distance from park entrances, which fire officials said made getting to the incident difficult.The Raging River just reopened for the first time this season. The ride has been closed since last year.It first opened in 1983. It was manufactured by Intamin Amusement Rides based out of Switzerland.

ALTOONA, Iowa —

Adventureland Park officials confirmed Sunday night that one of the people injured Saturday on the Raging River has died.

A total of four people were injured while they were on the water ride. Officials say one of the rafts flipped.

Adventureland says the ride remains closed and the investigation is ongoing.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Adventureland officials released the following statement to KCCI:

“Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one Guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of 7/3/21. This investigation is ongoing and the ride remains closed. Adventureland is working closely with both the State and local authorities, and would like to thank them again for their efforts. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”

Previously

Adventureland officials said six people were on the raft. Three people were transported to local hospitals in critical condition and one person was hospitalized in noncritical condition.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Multiple emergency crews from surrounding areas were called to the scene.

The ride is located at a remote distance from park entrances, which fire officials said made getting to the incident difficult.

The Raging River just reopened for the first time this season. The ride has been closed since last year.

It first opened in 1983. It was manufactured by Intamin Amusement Rides based out of Switzerland.