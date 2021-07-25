one-person-fatally-shot-and-two-others-injured-in-belton-saturday-morning,-police-say

Update: Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Rahiem L. Pulce.

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Belton, police said.

The shooting occurred on Maggie Court. People involved in the shooting arrived at Research Belton Medical Center and the QuikTrip near Missouri 58 and Bel-Ray Boulevard, according to the Belton Police Department.

Lt. Dan Davis said so far the investigation has not indicated anybody else was involved.

Investigators are working crime scenes at all three areas and ask that the public avoid those areas if possible.

No other information was immediately available.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

