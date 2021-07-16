‘One Of Us Is Lying’: Mark McKenna Joins Peacock YA Mystery Drama As Series Regular – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Mark McKenna has joined the cast of Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying, a YA mystery drama series based on Karen M. McManus’ bestselling novel. In a series regular role, McKenna will act opposite previously announced cast members Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Jessica McLeod, Barrett Carnahan and Melissa Collazo.

Written by Erica Saleh and based on McManus’ novel, One Of Us Is Ling is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

One Of Us Is Lying is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Darío Madrona will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Saleh executive produces with John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions, who developed the pilot.

McKenna joins as Simon, a brainy outcast and the creator of a gossip app that holds the entire school captive. His posts are juicy, snarky, cruel, and most importantly: always true. He takes pride in exposing his classmates as the “liars and hypocrites they really are.” Even though all of his classmates read his app, they also all hate him for it.

The actor previously took on the titular role in Amazon’s Wayne and appeared in John Carney’s Sing Street. He also appeared in Overlord and The Winter Lake.

He is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Independent Talent Group, UTA and Michael Mahan at Peikoff Mahan.