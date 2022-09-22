Carney Chukwuemeka was hailed as one of Europe’s hottest young guns after Chelsea raided Aston Villa to sign up the talented teenager.

The 18-year-old has moved for a reported £2srcmillion fee, signing a six-year contract after switching his Premier League allegiance.

Already an England Under-19 international, Chukwuemeka will face a battle to earn first-team favour at Chelsea, given the resources available to head coach Thomas Tuchel.

However, he is already relishing that challenge, saying Chelsea’s interest had become an all-encompassing obsession this week.

“It’s been quite hectic but I couldn’t get Chelsea out of my head the last few days, so I’m just happy and relieved that it’s all done,” Chukwuemeka said.

“I’m so excited and just can’t wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea.”

Tuchel already had the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante available to him in midfield, with Chukwuemeka presenting a more youthful option.

He joins Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly in arriving to bolster Tuchel’s squad ahead of the new Premier League season, which for Chelsea begins at Everton on Saturday.

Introducing your newest blue, Carney Chukwuemeka! #ChukwuemekaIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/Ojsh38bKBC

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2src22

Chukwuemeka helped the young England team win the European Under-19 Championship last month, scoring three goals in his five appearances, including an extra-time strike in the final against Israel.

Such age-group high performance has convinced Chelsea that Chukwuemeka has the ability to step up onto the senior stage and shine.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: “Carney is one of the most exciting young players in Europe, so we are really looking forward to seeing him in action at Stamford Bridge.”

Boehly added on the club’s website: “We are delighted to be able to bring him to Chelsea and add such a talented young individual to our squad for the new season and beyond.”

Chukwuemeka featured 12 times for Villa in the Premier League last season, with 1src of those appearances coming off the bench.