A policeman has been reportedly shot dead and many people injured as a new generation bank was robbed in Otun-Ekiti, the headquarters of Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Thursday evening around 5:30 pm.

bioreports gathered that an unspecified amount of money was carted away as the robbers shot into the air to scare people while they blew open the entrance door with dynamite.









Confirming the incident was the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who disclosed that the robbers attacked the bank with dynamite.

The men of the command and military personnel attached to the area engaged the robbers in a gun duel which he said resulted into the loss of the policeman, Abutu noted.

“There was a bank robbery incident today in Otun-Ekiti and in the process of shootout between our men and armed robbers, we unfortunately lost one of our men.

“The commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, has ordered a discrete investigation into the incident towards ensuring the armed robbers are arrested and brought to justice,” he said.