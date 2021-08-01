Home News Africa One Killed As Thugs, vigilante Members Clash In Ibadan
One Killed As Thugs, vigilante Members Clash In Ibadan

At least one person has been killed in an altercation between thugs and members of the Soludero Vigilante group in Shasha area of Ibadan.

It was gathered that, members of the vigilante group apprehended one of the hoodlums who was suspected of being involved in a robbery case.

The incident eventually led to the death of one of the hoodlums after a clash ensued between members of both parties.

Oyo State Police Command Spokesperson Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a press statement on Sunday.

He said the deceased sustained a gunshot injury during the crisis which eventually led to his death at the hospital.

According to him, sequel to the face-off between members of Soludero, a local vigilante group and some criminal elements around Sasa Area, Ojo, Akinyele LGA of Oyo State while on routine patrol, yesterday Saturday 31st July 2021, at about 0400HRS during which one Kabati ‘m’, a member of the criminal gang sustained gunshot injuries and was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Osifeso said the hoodlums in their numbers stormed the Soludero presumed office, located at the premises of the Federal Radio Coporation of Nigeria, Amuludun FM, Moniya Ibadan in a bid to launch a reprisal attack.

Several items and property were destroyed, he claimed, while the hoodlums were on the premises.

