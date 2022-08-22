Home NEWS One killed as police, army clash with bandits in Kebbi
NEWSNews Africa

One killed as police, army clash with bandits in Kebbi

by News
8 views
one-killed-as-police,-army-clash-with-bandits-in-kebbi

Police tactical team, in synergy with the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes in Kebbi State, foiled a bandits’ attack, killed one and recovered an AK47 rifle in Augie Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Kebbi, Nafi’u Abubakar, stated this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Abubakar said the command received information that on Saturday, at about 3 am, bandits, in their large numbers, attacked Tiggi village in Augie Local Governments Area of Kebbi.

He said, “On receipt of the report, the police tactical teams deployed in the area in collaboration with the Army and local vigilantes were immediately mobilised to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun duel.

“As a result, one of the bandits was neutralised, and many escaped with fatal gun wounds. However, one AK 47 rifle was also recovered.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

WAEC ranking: PDP knocks Oyetola-led govt as Osun...

Nigeria, India partner to expand trade, investment

Borno govt to reconstruct former Boko Haram stronghold

Knee surgery: Osinbajo physically resumes duty, to attend...

You have no reason to continue with strike...

2023: Ebonyi PDP guber candidate, Odii denies swapping...

Transfer: Onuachu linked with move to Club Brugge

What I discussed with Obasanjo – Accord presidential...

EPL: You remind me of Evra – Rio...

‘Undertakers of privatization’ ready to take over public...

Leave a Reply