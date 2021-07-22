Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have killed a suspected armed robber who was robbing a Point of Sale (POS) operator at Egbu, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The spokesperson for the command, Micheal Abattam announced in a statement on Thursday.







He said the operatives of the command sprang into action after receiving a distress call from an unidentified person about the robbery.

The statement reads, “Sequel to reports that some POS operators are being robbed in some areas within the state. The Commissioner of Police immediately drafted the command’s tactical teams to these areas for an undercover operation to detect and arrest the hoodlums committing these crimes, the statement read.

“After a series of discreet information gathering, luck ran against the hoodlums today the 21/7/2021 at about 1600 hours, when the teams received a distress call, that hoodlums using two power bikes were seen robbing POS operators at Egbu in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

“The command’s tactical teams immediately raced to the scene; on sighting the police, the hoodlums sped off with their power bikes, shooting at them. The police retaliated giving them a hot chase and in the process, one of the hoodlums was gunned down while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The black power bike with registration number IMO, AFR 387 OJ, a locally-made double-barrelled pistol with seven (7) rounds of live cartridges were all recovered to the station.

“Presently, the command’s tactical teams are making frantic efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, commended the command’s tactical teams for their gallantry.

He also thanked residents of the state for their support in the fight against violent crimes.

Yaro assured that the command will ensure a crime-free Imo State