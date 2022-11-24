One killed as arsonists raze Osun monarch’s palace

One Lukman Olatunji was, on Wednesday, reportedly shot dead near the Palace of the Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Olalekan Akadiri, in Osun State, during a fight.

It was also learnt that a section of the palace was also razed by some suspected arsonists during the incident.

An elder brother of the deceased, Tajudeen Gboleru, who spoke to - on phone, said his brother was shot dead when some security men were attempting to enter the Akinrun’s palace.

The palace had been under lock since Oba Akadiri was installed as the Akinrun, with dissenting voices in the town calling for a reversal of his appointment and installation.

The crisis rocking the town over the Akinrun stool however reached the peak during Wednesday’s incident when an attempt was made to unlock the palace.

Speaking further on the circumstances surrounding the incident, Gboleru said, “A person trying to enter the palace had come to the area with a lot of policemen and soldiers. One of the security men must have fired the shot.”

Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, could not be reached for comment as calls to her line rang out and she had not responded to a text message sent to her on the matter as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, three firemen from the Osun State Fire Service were injured on their way to put out a fight at the Palace of Akinrun after an attack on the premises by suspected arsonists.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Ibrahim Adekunle, said those injured were rushed to hospital for treatment, adding that the firemen responding to a distress call from the palace had to abandon their truck after they were attacked.

