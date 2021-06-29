One Killed After Muslim, Traditional Community Clash In Osun – Channels Television

A map of Osun state, a region in South-west Nigeria

One person has been killed during a clash between members of a Muslim community and traditional worshipers tagged as masquerades in Osun State during a festival celebration.

The incident which took place on Sunday at the Oluode Arayin area of Osogbo, the state capital, also left 12 others with severe injuries.

Members of the lslamic society alleged that the traditional worshippers stormed the area to disrupt a programme that was going on and later started shooting, killing one person in the process and injuring others while some vehicles and other properties were vandalised.

They said the victim that was shot during the attack died on his way to the hospital while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to the state hospital.

Members of the Islamic group said this is not the first time that this is happening, saying a similar incident happened in 2004.