One in, one out: The latest on Arsenal’s training camp plans for Ben White & Thomas Partey

An insight into the plans of two members of Premier League giants Arsenal’s squad to link back up with the rest of Mikel Arteta’s ranks has been provided late on Saturday evening.

First up comes Ben White.

As those of an England persuasion will be well aware, stopper White surprised the masses earlier this week.

This came upon the former Leeds United standout coming to the decision to depart the Three Lions’ national team camp at the World Cup, for what were subsequently described as ‘personal reasons’.

In turn, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise to hear that White has no intention of returning to training with the rest of his Arsenal teammates as of yet.

This comes as the Premier League table-toppers prepare to fly out to Dubai for an imminent warm weather training camp.

Arsenal fly to Dubai tomorrow but Ben White will not be among the initial travelling group. Unclear yet whether he will join up later on. Left the England squad earlier this week for personal reasons.

— James Olley (@JamesOlley) December 3, 2022

The news regarding Thomas Partey, from an Arsenal perspective at least, though, is altogether more positive.

Midfield all-rounder Partey, on Friday, saw his country’s World Cup adventure come to an underwhelming end, owing to a two-goal defeat at the hands of Uruguay.

The Ghanaian, as a result, is set to depart Qatar this weekend.

And, according to fellow countryman and journalist Frank Darkwah, Partey has no intention of seeking out an extended rest period, instead preparing to fly directly to Dubai to join the rest of Mikel Arteta’s squad for their upcoming training camp.

