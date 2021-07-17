Home Business One in five Covid-19 cases in US now from Florida: ‘This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated’
One in five Covid-19 cases in US now from Florida: 'This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated'

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing (AP)

The director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said that Covid-19 is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as the White House revealed one in five of all cases are occurring in Florida

During a White House coronavirus briefing on Friday, Doctor Rochelle Walensky said: “There is a clear message that is coming through. This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

She continued: “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage because unvaccinated people are at risk.”

“Communities that are fully vaccinated are generally faring well,” Dr Walensky stipulated.

During the same briefing Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator revealed that one in five of all cases is occurring in Florida alone.

“In fact, just four states accounted for more than 40 per cent of all cases in the past week,” Mr Zients said.

