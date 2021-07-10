one-dead,-scores-injured-as-7/7-cult-celebration-turns-bloody-in-benue

A resident of Ugbokpo community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State has been shot dead following a clash between rival cult groups in the area.

DAILY POST gathered that the incident happened when the Black Axe, a dreaded cult group was celebrating the “7/7 Confraternity Day” which is usually observed annually across the country.

An eye-witness who spoke to reporters on Saturday said, the two dangerous groups engaged each other in a gun duel which led to the death of one person while others were left injured.

The cult clash which lasted some hours was also said to have consumed the family home of late District Head of Ugbokpo and Clan Head of Adija, Chief Joseph Adama.

It was gathered that the incident aroused tension in the community and its environs over the fear of reprisal attacks.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, AneneCatherine Sewuese said the command has not received any report on the matter.

