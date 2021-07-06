ondo-youths-bid-t.b-joshua-farewell-as-funeral-rites-begin-[photos]

As the funeral rites of the late renowned Pastor and popular Televangelist, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua kicked off on Monday, youths in Ondo State have continued to describe the man of God as a blessing to them.

With the candlelight procession at the acclaimed prophet’s Church, the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos State, the youths in Akoko axis of Ondo State in their hundreds converged on the hometown of the deceased in Imo-Arigidi Akoko, in the northern senatorial district of the state to bid the late Prophet T.B Joshua goodbye.

The Ondo-born Prophet gave up the ghost about a month ago shortly after concluding a church programme.

While alive, he gave scholarships and bursaries to most of the youths while he placed widows and elderly ones with Akoko on monthly payments.

During the candlelight procession which took place within the town, the youths strolled down memory lane to eulogize T.B Joshua.

The youths who described the man of God as someone who lived for the masses irrespective of religion and background said he would be greatly missed.

According to one of the youths, “we were at Arigidi Akoko to pay last respect to the man of God, Prophet T.B Joshua who has gone to be with the Lord. It’s painful to miss a man who lived for the masses irrespective of religion. He lived for all. May his soul rest well.”