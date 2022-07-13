ondo-commissioner,-adeyanju-resigns-hours-after-cabinet-reshuffle

Mrs. Yetunde Adeyanju, a Commissioner in the Ondo state Government, has resigned her appointment in the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration.

After being transferred on Monday from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs. Adeyanju submitted her letter of resignation hours after she was reassigned to another ministry.

In a copy of her resignation letter obtained by bioreports, Adeyanju appreciated Akeredolu for the opportunity given to serve the people of Ondo state.

According to her, the resignation was predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics.

The content of the letter reads, “I hereby resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect.

“However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply.

“You gave me the platform and I’m proud that I used it well for the good of humanity.”