ondo-assembly-passes-anti-open-grazing-bill-to-law

A bill to regulate security, rearing, and grazing of livestock and establishment of ranches have been passed into law by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

Hon. Taofeek Oladele who is the Chairman House Committee on Agriculture presented the report on the bill.

Oladele opined that the bill when passed into law will prevent clashes between herders and farmers, enhance the growth of livestock farming, as well as prevent the destruction of farm crops in the state.

He further buttresses that it will address the prevention and management of the spread of diseases and also encourage modern techniques of animal husbandry.

After a thorough debate on the bill by the lawmakers, the Speaker, Rt Hon Oleyelogun Bamidele ruled in favour of the bill after a voice vote.

Two other bills, which include a bill for a law to provide for the management of funds accruing to the state Judiciary from the consolidated revenue fund of the state and a bill for a law to eliminate violence in private and public life and prohibition of all forms of violence against persons were equally passed into law during plenary.