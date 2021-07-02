Home NEWS Ondo Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing Bill, Two Others
NEWSNews Africa

Ondo Assembly Passes Anti-Grazing Bill, Two Others

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ondo-assembly-passes-anti-grazing-bill,-two-others
(File Photo) The Ondo State House of Assembly.

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Friday passed a bill to regulate security, rearing and grazing of livestock and establishment of ranches.

The Chairman House Committee on Agriculture, Honourable Taofeek Oladele observed that the bill when passed into law will prevent the destruction of farm crops in the state.

Oladele noted that the law will address clashes between herders and farmers, enhance the growth of livestock farming, prevent control and manage the spread of diseases and as well encourage modern techniques of animal husbandry.

After a thorough debate on the bill, it was considered necessary for approval and the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Bamidele Oleyeloogun ruled in favour of the bill after a voice vote.

The lawmakers also passed two other bills into law: the judicial autonomy bill as well as the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) bill.


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Boeing 737 Cargo Makes Emergency Landing On Water

Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Suspected Kidnapper In Edo

Nigeria’s Aerospace University Gets Provisional Approval

US President, Joe Biden celebrates creation of 3...

PIB: Bayelsa APC pioneer chairman hails Buhari, Sylva,...

Buhari hails Pakistan over military cooperation

Stop taking unwarranted risks – IGP Baba Alkali...

Osun: APC group rejects Oyetola’s LG caretaker committee...

Housewife allegedly uses hot iron on 5yr old...

Gov.Wike approves N200 million for State Ministry of...

Leave a Reply