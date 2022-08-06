ondo-amotekun-intercepts-two-trucks-conveying-151-suspected-invaders-who-hid-behind-bags-of-rice,-recovers-dangerous-charms-(video)

Men of the Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, have intercepted two trucks conveying 151 suspected invaders to some states in the Southwest.

The corp discovered the suspects while conducting a stop and search operation around Sango, Akure/Ado road in the early hours of Friday, August 5.

The suspects including five women, who were coming from Kastina, Kano and Jigawa states, hid between bags of beans and rice inside the trucks making an inroad into the Southwest.

After a rigorous search, dangerous charms and pictures of combat trills were found on them.

Confirming the incident, the State Commander of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the trucks were intercepted following an intelligence report that terrorists were heading to the Southwest.

Read his full statement below,

“We intercepted two trucks conveying 151 people who were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice and beans in a way that one may not know that this number of people were tucked in the trucks.

“Upon interception, we asked of their destinations. Some said Akure, while others said Osogbo in Osun State. Although, we have not completed profiling them, as none of them has an idea of what they were going to do or their mission. All they were able to tell us is that they entered the vehicle and came to Ondo State.

“While searching the vehicles, we saw 10 bikes and various dangerous charms. If we check and we do not find anything on them, as long as they don’t have anybody that is ready to take custody of them in Ondo state, we will send them back to their various states.

“Some of them claimed they are from Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states, but on how they came together, they said they couldn’t figure it out, but that they were conveyed on the truck down to Akure in Ondo State. This, however, is not a good sign, following the security warning in the South West states

“While respecting their rights as Nigerians, yet, we are not sure of what they are here for, we still feel that while travelling, anyone should have a mission and destination at where he or she is going to.” Adeleye added.