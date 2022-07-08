onboard-account-aggregator-platform-by-july,-fm-tells-psbs

MUMBAI: Union finance minister Nirmala

Sitharaman

on Thursday asked all public sector banks to onboard the account aggregator platform by end of this month.

The financial aggregator platform enables customers to share their banking track record with any other institution that has joined the platform. For instance, a non-bank lender or a housing finance company that has joined an account aggregator will be able to lend to customers of other banks that are already on the platform by accessing the customer’s transaction history with their consent.

Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a meeting with the heads of public sector banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) to review reforms in RRBs and the performance of the

Kisan Credit Card

(KCC) scheme for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries. She asked sponsor banks to formulate a roadmap to strengthen RRBs and support the postpandemic economic recovery and get them to update technology platforms.

With an aim to provide loans under the KCC, a special saturation drive was launched under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to cover 2.5 crore farmers with a credit boost of Rs. 2 lakh crores.

As of July 1, 3.26 crore farmers (including 19.56 lakh animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries farmers) have been covered under the KCC scheme, with sanctioned credit limit of Rs. 3.70 lakh crore, a statement from the finance ministry said. The FM directed banks to hold camps for saturating all those engaged in cattle rearing and fishing with KCC.

