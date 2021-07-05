On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, his love story with Deepika Padukone in 14 photos – The Indian Express









Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a power couple. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

India thinks Bollywood when it thinks of romance. From songs to those special moments, we have a filmy equivalent for all of it. The onscreen romantic pairs give us larger-than-life expectations as we watch their chemistry with rose-tinted glasses. And often refuse to believe that the cackling electricity they create was just for the camera. Sometimes, those reel-life couples crossover to the real life and that is every filmy fan’s dream come true.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s romance, and marriage, inhabits that special place in a Bollywood fans’ heart. On Ranveer Singh’s birthday on Tuesday, we recap his love story with Deepika Padukone. As Deepika has said that she fell in love with Ranveer when they were shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. For Ranveer, however, it was ‘love at first sight’.

Deepika Padukone at 2014’s Zee Cine Awards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Even before Ram-Leela, Ranveer-Deepika first met at the Zee Cine Awards in Macau. Once when Ranveer was asked about his first meeting with Deepika, he said, “The first time I saw her, I almost went flat.” He also recalled that Deepika was wearing a silver dress that day. A fan when asked Ranveer on Twitter, “How can you remember something that happened so long ago, so well?” and Ranveer replied, “How can one possibly forget that sight?”

Ranveer and Deepika married in 2018. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In an interview, Deepika shared how Ranveer started flirting with her when they met at Yash Raj Studios. She said, “I was at Yash Raj and he was there and he was flirting like it’s nobody’s business and he was dating somebody else at this point and I was smiling to myself and told him, ‘You are flirting with me’.”

Deepika-Ranveer in Ram-Leela. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Deepika-Ranveer’s chemistry on Ram-Leela sets, which was their first movie together, made everyone believe that they were in a relationship. Ang Laga De’s choreographer Terence Lewis confirmed this in an interview in which he said, “They were dating each other. It was very clear.”

Ranveer Singh with wife Deepika. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ram-Leela was released in November 2013. Same year, Deepika Padukone had revealed that she wants a big family. Deepika said during a conversation with journalist Rajeev Masand, “If I was not an actor, I don’t know what I would have been doing. But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids, scuttling about. Hopefully, be working enough to take them to shoots. Have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I am doing.”

Post Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer did a cameo in Deepika’s movie Finding Fanny where he played the role of Deepika’s husband.

Deepika shared that Ranveer and she got engaged four years before their wedding. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Deepika and Ranveer got engaged four years before their wedding. During an interview with Filmfare, Deepika shared that Ranveer and she got engaged four years before their wedding. She said, “We got engaged four years ago. No one knows this. We got engaged four years ago. Only his parents and my parents and our respective sisters knew about it.”

Deepika once shared that Ranveer is someone who has always been and will always be an extremely important part of her life. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

A year before they tied the knot, reports were making the rounds that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have parted ways. Quashing the reports, Deepika had said, “He (Ranveer) is someone who has always been and will always be an extremely important part of my life. That’s never going to change.”

Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy in 2018. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Almost after five years of dating, Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy in 2018. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at a private at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika shared her most cherished memory from the ceremony. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

After the wedding, Deepika had revealed her most cherished memory from the ceremony. “Everything was perfect. After the ceremony was over, there was one boat to take Ranveer and me back to the hotel from the venue. The sun was setting… it was the first time after our marriage that we were alone. We listened to our favourite song on full volume and literally rode into the sunset,” Deepika said.

She also added, “There are so many memorable moments. My mother doing the kanyadaan. Also that moment on November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done and the sun came out. Ranveer and I have a connection with the sun, we love the sun. Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place.”

Ranveer wanted to get married to Deepika for a long time. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

After their wedding, Ranveer told Filmfare, “I’ve been thinking about marriage seriously for almost three years now. I was just waiting, I told her the minute you say so, we’ll do it,” he said. “I’ve been ready for a while. I was just waiting for Deepika to be ready. It would happen whenever she had decided. I was fully ready and raring to go.”

“I knew all too well that this is the woman I’m going to marry. This is the woman who would become the mother of my children,” he had added.

Deepika and Ranveer never opted for a live-in relationship. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Deepika was once asked why didn’t she opt for a live-in relationship with Ranveer. “If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on? That’s what this year has been—living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn’t been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we’re enjoying every bit of it”, said Deepika in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar US.

Deepika also mentioned how she and Ranveer had “many temptations” to move away from the traditional set-up of being in a relationship. Stating how Ranveer blended with her thoughts and beliefs, she shared, “Ranveer has always been okay with whatever. He’s always said, ‘Whatever makes you happy makes me happy.’ But for me, it’s about wanting to do everything at the right time. It’s how I saw my parents do it, so I didn’t know any other way.”

Deepika shared her views on starting a family with her husband Ranveer. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar US, Deepika once said about starting a family with Ranveer, “My sister and I had two working parents who were still able to give every aspect of their lives, time, and dignity, whether it’s work or being home with us. I hope that when Ranveer and I start a family, we’re able to do it the way I experienced it as a child with my parents. Just rooted, wholesome and secure.”

Ranveer and Deepika make a great couple. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)The couple leaves no opportunity to express their love for each other. Ranveer appeared on the show titled Famously Filmfare season 2 and here he confessed he loves the fact that his wife is “gharelu”. He shared, “She is so gharelu…I love it…I love it. I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it.”

Ranveer called his marriage with Deepika his ‘biggest achievement’. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer once called his marriage with Deepika his ‘biggest achievement’. “Honestly, it’s an amazingly blessed time. I am really happy about everything but the best part of it all is that I’ve got married. You know, in spite of everything that has happened in my life, it’s the first time I feel that I have achieved something, ke maine life mein kuch kiya hai, kucch ukhada hai (laughs). It’s a really warm and wonderful feeling. I feel so grounded, secure and empowered. If feels as if I have a superpower now. With her on my side, I feel invincible and protected knowing that there’s someone who cares about me. Our relationship is really stronger and deeper than ever before, ” he said while talking to the Hindustan Times.

Deepika and Ranveer will share the screen in the upcoming sports film ’83. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Other than Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, we saw Deepika and Ranveer together on screen in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple is set to reunite in their yet-to-release upcoming sports film ’83 where Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as the cricketer’s wife Romi.