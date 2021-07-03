Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine took these images of Lake Volta, in Ghana. Here, 20,000 children are working in forced labor, according to the International Labour Organization.

Photos: Witnessing child labor on Ghana’s Lake Volta

PHOTO:
Lisa Kristine

Humanitarian photographer Lisa Kristine took these images of Lake Volta, in Ghana. Here, 20,000 children are working in forced labor, according to the International Labour Organization.

These children are often brought to work on fishing boats by traffickers who manipulate vulnerable families, says Kristine.

Photos: Witnessing child labor on Ghana’s Lake Volta

PHOTO:
Lisa Kristine

These children are often brought to work on fishing boats by traffickers who manipulate vulnerable families, says Kristine.

Children are prized for their small and nimble fingers, able to untether and mend nets.

Photos: Witnessing child labor on Ghana’s Lake Volta

PHOTO:
Lisa Kristine

Children are prized for their small and nimble fingers, able to untether and mend nets.

Children as young as five are forced to work up to 18 hours a day, with no pay, in dangerous conditions.

Photos: Witnessing child labor on Ghana’s Lake Volta

PHOTO:
Lisa Kristine

Children as young as five are forced to work up to 18 hours a day, with no pay, in dangerous conditions.

Lake Volta is the world's biggest man-made lake, and trees rise above the water's surface. Fishing nets can become caught on the limbs, and children are made to dive into the water to untangle them. Unable to swim, many children drown.

Photos: Witnessing child labor on Ghana’s Lake Volta

PHOTO:
Lisa Kristine

Lake Volta is the world’s biggest man-made lake, and trees rise above the water’s surface. Fishing nets can become caught on the limbs, and children are made to dive into the water to untangle them. Unable to swim, many children drown.

The more fortunate children are rescued, and find refuge in a shelter.

Photos: Witnessing child labor on Ghana’s Lake Volta

PHOTO:
Lisa Kristine

The more fortunate children are rescued, and find refuge in a shelter.

"I offer my photographs documenting these harsh realities as a way to help others see our shared humanity," says Kristine.

Photos: Witnessing child labor on Ghana’s Lake Volta

PHOTO:
Lisa Kristine

“I offer my photographs documenting these harsh realities as a way to help others see our shared humanity,” says Kristine.